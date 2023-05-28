Los ganadores del Festival de Cannes 2023

Después de 11 días de una edición excepcional, el Jurado del 76º Festival de Cannes, presidido por el director sueco Ruben Östlund, rodeado por la directora marroquí Maryam Touzani, el actor francés Denis Ménochet, el guionista y director británico-zambiano Rungano Nyoni, la actriz y directora estadounidense Brie Larson, el actor y director estadounidense Paul Dano, el autor afgano Atiq Rahimi, el director y guionista argentino Damián Szifron y la directora francesa Julia Ducournau, presentaron su lista de ganadores entre las 21 películas presentadas en Competencia este año.
Palme d’or
ANATOMIE D’UNE CHUTE (ANATOMY OF A FALL)
Justine TRIET
Grand Prix
THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Jonathan GLAZER
Best Director
TRAN ANH Hùng
for LA PASSION DE DODIN BOUFFANT (THE POT-AU-FEU)
Jury Prize
KUOLLEET LEHDET (FALLEN LEAVES)
Aki KAURISMÄKI
Best Screenplay
SAKAMOTO Yuji
for KAIBUTSU (MONSTER) directed by KORE-EDA Hirokazu
Best Performance by an Actress
Merve DIZDAR
in KURU OTLAR USTUNE (ABOUT DRY GRASSES) directed by Nuri Bilge CEYLAN
Best Performance by an Actor
Kōji YAKUSHO
in PERFECT DAYS directed by Wim WENDERS
Short films
Palme d’or
27
Flóra Anna BUDA
Special Mention
FÁR (INTRUSION)
Gunnur MARTINSDÓTTIR SCHLÜTER
Un Certain Regard
Un Certain Regard Prize
HOW TO HAVE SEX
Molly MANNING WALKER
1st film
Jury’s Prize
LES MEUTES (HOUNDS)
Kamal LAZRAQ
1st film
Directing Prize
Asmae EL MOUDIR
in KADIB ABYAD (THE MOTHER OF ALL LIES)
New Voice Prize
AUGURE (OMEN)
Baloji
1st film
Ensemble Prize
CROWRÃ (THE BURITI FLOWER)
João SALAVIZA & Renée NADER MESSORA
Freedom Prize
GOODBYE JULIA
Mohamed KORDOFANI
1st film
La Cinef
First Prize
NORWEGIAN OFFSPRING
Marlene Emilie LYNGSTAD
Den Danske Filmskole, Denmark
Second Prize
HOLE
HWANG Hyein
Korean Academy of Film Arts, South Korea
Third Prize
AYYUR (MOON)
Zineb WAKRIM
ÉSAV Marrakech, Morocco
Caméra d’or
BÊN TRONG VO KEN VANG (INSIDE THE YELLOW COCOON SHELL)
PHAM Thien An
Directors’ Fortnight
L’œil d’or – Year of the documentary (ex aequo)
LES FILLES D’OLFA
Kaouther BEN HANIA
KADIB ABYAD (THE MOTHER OF ALL LIES)
Asmae EL MOUDIR