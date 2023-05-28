Los ganadores del Festival de Cannes 2023

Después de 11 días de una edición excepcional, el Jurado del 76º Festival de Cannes, presidido por el director sueco Ruben Östlund, rodeado por la directora marroquí Maryam Touzani, el actor francés Denis Ménochet, el guionista y director británico-zambiano Rungano Nyoni, la actriz y directora estadounidense Brie Larson, el actor y director estadounidense Paul Dano, el autor afgano Atiq Rahimi, el director y guionista argentino Damián Szifron y la directora francesa Julia Ducournau, presentaron su lista de ganadores entre las 21 películas presentadas en Competencia este año.

Lista de ganadores

Palme d’or

ANATOMIE D’UNE CHUTE (ANATOMY OF A FALL)

Justine TRIET

Grand Prix

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Jonathan GLAZER

Best Director

TRAN ANH Hùng

for LA PASSION DE DODIN BOUFFANT (THE POT-AU-FEU)

Jury Prize

KUOLLEET LEHDET (FALLEN LEAVES)

Aki KAURISMÄKI

Best Screenplay

SAKAMOTO Yuji

for KAIBUTSU (MONSTER) directed by KORE-EDA Hirokazu

Best Performance by an Actress

Merve DIZDAR

in KURU OTLAR USTUNE (ABOUT DRY GRASSES) directed by Nuri Bilge CEYLAN

Best Performance by an Actor

Kōji YAKUSHO

in PERFECT DAYS directed by Wim WENDERS

Short films

Palme d’or

27

Flóra Anna BUDA

Special Mention

FÁR (INTRUSION)

Gunnur MARTINSDÓTTIR SCHLÜTER

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize

HOW TO HAVE SEX

Molly MANNING WALKER

1st film

Jury’s Prize

LES MEUTES (HOUNDS)

Kamal LAZRAQ

1st film

Directing Prize

Asmae EL MOUDIR

in KADIB ABYAD (THE MOTHER OF ALL LIES)

New Voice Prize

AUGURE (OMEN)

Baloji

1st film

Ensemble Prize

CROWRÃ (THE BURITI FLOWER)

João SALAVIZA & Renée NADER MESSORA

Freedom Prize

GOODBYE JULIA

Mohamed KORDOFANI

1st film

La Cinef

First Prize

NORWEGIAN OFFSPRING

Marlene Emilie LYNGSTAD

Den Danske Filmskole, Denmark

Second Prize

HOLE

HWANG Hyein

Korean Academy of Film Arts, South Korea

Third Prize

AYYUR (MOON)

Zineb WAKRIM

ÉSAV Marrakech, Morocco

Caméra d’or

BÊN TRONG VO KEN VANG (INSIDE THE YELLOW COCOON SHELL)

PHAM Thien An

Directors’ Fortnight

L’œil d’or – Year of the documentary (ex aequo)

LES FILLES D’OLFA

Kaouther BEN HANIA

KADIB ABYAD (THE MOTHER OF ALL LIES)

Asmae EL MOUDIR

