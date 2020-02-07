Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La Academia de Hollywood celebra este domingo la gala de entrega de la 92 edición de los Premios Óscar. Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

– Mejor película:

“Ford v Ferrari”.

“The Irishman”.

“Jojo Rabbit”.

“Joker”.

“Little Women”.

“Marriage Story”.

“1917”.

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”.

“Parasite”.

– Mejor actriz:

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”).

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”).

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”).

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”).

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”).

– Mejor actor:

Antonio Banderas (“Dolor y gloria”).

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”).

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”).

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”).

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”).

– Mejor actriz de reparto:

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”).

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”).

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”).

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”).

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”).

– Mejor actor de reparto:

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”).

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”).

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”).

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”).

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”).

– Mejor dirección:

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”).

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”).

Todd Phillips (“Joker”).

Sam Mendes (“1917”).

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”).

– Mejor guion original:

“Knives Out” (Rian Johnson).

“Marriage Story” (Noah Baumbach).

“1917” (Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns).

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Quentin Tarantino).

“Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won).

– Mejor guion adaptado:

“The Irishman” (Steven Zaillian).

“Jojo Rabbit” (Taika Waititi).

“Joker” (Todd Phillips y Scott Silver).

“Little Women” (Greta Gerwig).

“The Two Popes” (Anthony McCarten).

– Mejor película de animación:

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, de Dean DeBlois.

“I Lost My Body”, de Jérémy Clapin.

“Klaus”, de Sergio Pablos.

“Missing Link”, de Chris Butler.

“Toy Story 4”, de Josh Cooley.

– Mejor película internacional:

“Corpus Christi”, de Jan Komasa (Polonia).

“Honeyland”, de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov (Macedonia del Norte).

“Les Misérables”, de Ladj Ly (Francia).

“Dolor y gloria”, de Pedro Almodóvar (España).

“Parasite”, de Bong Joon-ho (Corea del Sur).

– Mejor montaje:

“Ford v Ferrari” (Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland).

“The Irishman” (Thelma Schoonmaker).

“Jojo Rabbit” (Tom Eagles).

“Joker” (Jeff Groth).

“Parasite” (Jinmo Yang).

– Mejor fotografía:

“The Irishman” (Rodrigo Prieto).

“Joker” (Lawrence Sher).

“The Lighthouse” (Jarin Blaschke).

“1917” (Roger Deakins).

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Robert Richardson).

– Mejor diseño de vestuario:

“The Irishman” (Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson).

“Jojo Rabbit” (Mayes C. Rubeo).

“Joker” (Mark Bridges).

“Little Women” (Jacqueline Durran).

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Arianne Phillips).

– Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:

“Bombshell” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker).

“Joker” (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou).

“Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead).

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White).

“1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole).

– Mejor banda sonora:

“Joker” (Hildur Guðnadóttir).

“Little Women” (Alexandre Desplat).

“Marriage Story” (Randy Newman).

“1917” (Thomas Newman).

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (John Williams).

– Mejor canción original:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (“Toy Story 4”).

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”).

“I’m Standing With You” (“Breakthrough”).

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen 2”).

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”).

– Mejor diseño de producción:

“The Irishman” (Bob Shaw y Regina Graves).

“Jojo Rabbit” (Ra Vincent y Nora Sopková).

“1917” (Dennis Gassner y Lee Sandales).

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh).

“Parasite” (Lee Ha Jun y Cho Won Woo).

– Mejor mezcla de sonido:

“Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson y Mark Ulano).

“Ford v Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow).

“Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland).

“1917” (Mark Taylor y Stuart Wilson).

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano).

– Mejor edición de sonido:

“Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester).

“Joker” (Alan Robert Murray).

“1917” (Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate).

“Once upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman).

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood y David Acord).

– Mejores efectos visuales:

“Avengers Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick).

“The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli).

“1917” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman).

“The Lion King” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy).

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy).

– Mejor documental:

“The Edge of Democracy”, de Petra Costa.

“American Factory”, de Steven Bognar y Julia Reichert.

“The Cave”, de Feras Fayyad.

“For Sama”, de Waad Al-Kateab y Edward Watts.

“Honeyland”, de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov.

– Mejor cortometraje documental:

“In the Absence”.

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”.

“Life Overtakes Me”.

“St. Louis Superman”.

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”.

– Mejor cortometraje de animación:

“Dcera (Daughter)”.

“Hair Love”.

“Kitbull”.

“Memorable”.

“Sister”.

– Mejor cortometraje de acción real:

“Brotherhood”.

“Nefta Football Club”.

“The Neighbors’ Window”.

“Saria”.

“A Sister”.